Mary A. Anderson
February 10, 1939 - October 27, 2019
Rock Tavern, NY
Mary A. (Maureen) Anderson, a long time resident of Rock Tavern, NY passed away October 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She fought a courageous battle against cancer; she was a true warrior.
Maureen was the daughter of Michael and Catherine O'Sullivan and was preceded in death by her siblings, Joan Lavelle and Neil O'Sullivan.
Maureen was predeceased by her husband, Walter "Buddy". She is survived by her three children: Michael W. Anderson (Jennifer-deceased) of Berkshire, NY; John C. Anderson (Maria) of Mountainville, NY; and, Christine M. O'Neill (Thomas) of Albany, NY. Maureen is also survived by her five grandchildren, whom she adored, Michael, Emily, Julia, Ian and Perri Anderson. She had a special bond with her yellow lab, Toby, who stayed by her side throughout treatment.
The family would like to thank Dr. Manuel Perry, his nurse, Ann Marie and the wonderful staff at Crystal Run for their warm and loving care over the last ten years. They always went above and beyond to make Maureen comfortable. The family would also like to thank Sister Anne and Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties for their compassion and assistance. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties to honor Maureen.
A celebration of Maureen's life will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on December 14, 2019 at the home of John and Maria Anderson.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019