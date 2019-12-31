Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
448 Route 32
Highland Mills, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Goshen, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bushey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Bushey


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Bushey Obituary
Mary A. Bushey
January 4, 1929 - December 29, 2019
Salisbury Mills, NY
Mary A. Bushey passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at her home in Salisbury Mills, NY. She was 90 years old. Daughter of the late Raymond and Catherine Comerford Hastings, she was born January 4, 1929, in New York, New York.
Mary was a homemaker and a former Parishioner, Eucharistic Minister, and volunteer for St. Patrick's Church in Highland Mills, NY, as well as a Parishioner of St. Mary's in Washingtonville, NY.
Survivors include her three sons, Thomas M. Bushey and his wife, Elizabeth of Middletown, NY, Robert P. Bushey and his wife, Laurie of Haddon Heights, NJ, and Michael S. Bushey and his wife, Noell of Salisbury Mills, NY; her brother, Raymond Hastings of Danbury, CT; her two sisters, Kathleen Larkin of Bayside Queens, NY, and Anne Murphy of Hampton Bays, NY. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Tyler, Emily, Ryley, Anne, Dylan, Raymond, and Megan. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Thomas A. Bushey, and her brother, Richard Hastings.
Visitation will be held from 5. to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950, with a Prayer Service beginning at 5 p.m. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church, 448 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY 10930. Interment will follow at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950 (845)-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -