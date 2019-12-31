|
Mary A. Bushey
January 4, 1929 - December 29, 2019
Salisbury Mills, NY
Mary A. Bushey passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at her home in Salisbury Mills, NY. She was 90 years old. Daughter of the late Raymond and Catherine Comerford Hastings, she was born January 4, 1929, in New York, New York.
Mary was a homemaker and a former Parishioner, Eucharistic Minister, and volunteer for St. Patrick's Church in Highland Mills, NY, as well as a Parishioner of St. Mary's in Washingtonville, NY.
Survivors include her three sons, Thomas M. Bushey and his wife, Elizabeth of Middletown, NY, Robert P. Bushey and his wife, Laurie of Haddon Heights, NJ, and Michael S. Bushey and his wife, Noell of Salisbury Mills, NY; her brother, Raymond Hastings of Danbury, CT; her two sisters, Kathleen Larkin of Bayside Queens, NY, and Anne Murphy of Hampton Bays, NY. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Tyler, Emily, Ryley, Anne, Dylan, Raymond, and Megan. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Thomas A. Bushey, and her brother, Richard Hastings.
Visitation will be held from 5. to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950, with a Prayer Service beginning at 5 p.m. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church, 448 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY 10930. Interment will follow at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950 (845)-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020