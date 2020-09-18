Mary A. Byrnes, of Wilsonville Connecticut, formerly of the Town of Newburgh, entered into rest surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was 95.

Daughter of the late Thomas F. and Anna (Welch) Collins, she was born on March 16, 1925, in Worcester, MA.

She was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy and Syracuse University. Mary started her career as an operator with Bell Telephone in Newburgh and retired 30 plus years later as a Supervisor with Michigan Bell in Kalamazoo, MI. Even at 95 years old Mary could still recite any 10 digit number given to her. After retiring Mary and her late husband of 60 years, Bill, settled on the Welch family farm in North Grosvenordale, CT. Mary had a passion for the arts, she loved, sculpting, decoupage, knitting, cooking, refinishing furniture and tending her rose garden. She was a kind soul who always surrounded herself with beauty.

Mary was a parishioner of the Saint Louis Church, Webster, MA, a member of the Alter Rosary Society at the church, and a member of the Sierra Club Dioceses of Worchester, MA. She also volunteered for Hospice and loved her Airedales.

Mary is predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, William F. Byrnes, two brothers, Thomas and Robert Collins and her nephew Robert Collins.

She is survived by her nephews whom she loved dearly: Thomas Collins (NY), Randall Collins (VA), Micheal Collins (NC) and Brandan Collins (VA); her loving God daughter, Mary Mueller and husband, Thomas (NY); her God-grandchildren: Claire, Thomas, and Emily and her five God great-grandchildren: Brady, Sawyer, Kearney, Fischer and Meegan.

ln lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name can be made to the Town of Newburgh Animal Shelter, 645 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Private cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 with burial at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.

Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store