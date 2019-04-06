|
|
Mary A. (Belladone) Fall
November 4, 1933 - April 4, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
Mary A. Fall, 85, passed away on April 4, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. She was born in Highland Falls on November 4, 1933, the daughter of the late Vincent J. and Margaret (Cotroneo) Belladone. She worked as Deputy Treasurer for the Village of Highland Falls for 20 years.
She is survived by her husband, Wesley, at home; her sons: Ronald W. Fall of Georgetown, TX, John L. Fall and his wife, Phuong T. Nguyen of Bedford, IN, Larry J. Fall and his best friend, Gilbert Santiago of Highland Falls, NY; her daughters: Darlene M. (Fall) Taylor of Highland Falls, Sandra A. Fall and her partner, Luis Coira of Highland Falls; her sister-in-law, Alice (Craig) Belladone of Highland Falls; her sisters: Jean Mazey of Marlboro, NY, Teresa Sutton and her husband, Bradley of Newburgh, NY, Rose Cassella and her husband, Carl of New Port Richey, FL; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and bingo friends. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Prospero Belladone and sister, Anna Widor Beach.
Visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 8th with a 7 p.m. service officiated by Rev. Karina Feliz at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Highland Falls. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9th at Grace Baptist Church, 54 Old State Rd. Highland Falls. Cremation will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middle Hope NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial donations to Town of Highlands Ambulance Corps, 39 Main St., Highland Falls, NY 10928.
Funeral arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 845-446-2868 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019