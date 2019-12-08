|
Mary A. Grant
August 4, 1931 - November 23, 2019
Haverstraw, NY - Formerly of New Windsor, NY
Mary A. Grant, a former longtime resident of New Windsor, NY entered into eternal rest on November 23, 2019 at Northern Riverview Healthcare Center, Haverstraw, NY. She was 88 years old.
The daughter of the late George Urban and Anna (Hrehac) Urban, Mary was born on August 4, 1931 in Haverstraw, NY. Mary was predeceased by the love of her life, Edward T. Grant in 2015. Together they shared 62 years of marriage.
Mary was a devoted wife and mother. She and Ed lovingly raised their children, Edward and Mary Ann in New Windsor, NY. Mary Ann predeceased Mary and Ed in 2006.
In addition to her son: Edward Grant, Mary is survived by her sister-in-law: June Urban; her very dear and devoted friends: Nancy and Tim Czarny; her 6 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers: Paul and George Urban; and her sister-in-law: Tina Urban.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St., Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Chapel Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. following the visitation. Inurnment will take place at St. Francis Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Flannery Animal Hospital in New Windsor, the ASPCA, the American Legion, or any .
