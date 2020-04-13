|
|
Mary A. Thompson
October 7, 1933 - April 13, 2020
Florida, NY
Mary A. Thompson, a lifetime resident of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Valley View Center. She was 86 years old. The daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Nowicki Brozycki, she was born on October 7, 1933 in Florida, NY. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church and the Living Rosary Society in Florida, NY.
Mom was a woman of deep Catholic faith who faced many struggles in her life. Despite these adversities, she was a wonderful, loving and caring Mom who put everyone else's needs before her own. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathleen Brancaccio and husband, John of Goshen, NY and Doreen Hamel and husband, Steven of Florida, NY; son, Walter H. Thompson Jr. and wife, Martha of Spring Glen, NY; grandchildren: John Brancaccio and girlfriend, Tracy Henry, Jason Brancaccio, Melissa Hamel-Smith and her husband, Dan, Matthew Hamel and his wife, Kerriann, Colleen Hamel and her fiance?, Shawn Thomas, Walter Thompson III and his partner, Kevin Flasch and Brian Thompson and his wife, Alexis; great grandchildren: Kaylin and Jayce Hamel; brother, John J Brozycki of Florida, NY; daughter-in-law, Patricia Thompson-Nixdorf and her husband, Lucien; brother-in-law, Kenneth Kimiecik; along with numerous, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Walter H. Thompson Sr.; sisters, Clare Kimiecik and her husband, Richard, Virginia Kimiecik; and a brother, Edmund Brozycki and his wife, Ellie; sister-in-law, Carol Ann Brozycki.
The family would like to thank the angels at Valley View Center for the compassionate care they have given to Mom, especially during this health crisis. Special thanks and blessings go out to Father Bernard Heter and Beth Purta for the prayers they made possible for Mom.
In light of the current health crisis and for the well-being of Mary's family and friends, services are being held privately.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church, 14 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020