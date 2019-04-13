|
Mary Alice Cooke
March 31, 1932 - March 31, 2019
Cornwall, NY
Mary Alice "Peggy" Cooke passed away on Sunday, March 31, on her 87th birthday at St. Luke's Hospital, Newburgh. She was born at home in Pennwyn, PA to Samuel and Mary (Schonour) Achey. She married the love of her life, Raymond E. Cooke, on Christmas Eve 1953 and they were married almost 54 years.
Her husband Raymond; her parents; her sister Betty Kendall; and brothers William and Alan all preceded her to Heaven. She is survived by her sons: Jeffrey (Carol), William (Beth), and Eric (Stephanie); grandchildren: Leah, Ray, Jason, Derrek, Emily, Annie-Rose and Zachary; great-grandchildren: Calvin and Willow, with another due this December.
Peggy was a beautiful and humble soul who loved gardening, quilting, sewing, decorating, cooking, music, westerns, and the outdoors. Flowers filled her yard and home. Her vegetable/herb garden was her passion, seeing her spending many hours there daily. Many family members have her quilts that they will forever treasure. Home and family were the cornerstones of her life. Nursing was an unrealized dream. She and Ray bought a home in 1975 that became a five year renovation, finding Peggy working, coming home to make dinner, cleaning up construction debris, and renovating on weekends. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend; always a lady and the true heart of her home. Peggy was selfless, more concerned about others than herself. She devoted herself to Ray's care the last two years of his life and is finally by his side. She was a treasure to all who knew her, but her family most of all.
Because of her father's and husband's jobs, Peggy moved many times throughout her life – sometimes on a day's notice. But she always managed to make wherever she lived a warm and loving home.
As a youth Peggy lived in Melbourne Beach, Florida for a year. Most of her days were spent surf fishing. She often reminisced, saying, "We lived in a paradise." Her sister-in-law, Shirley, who was more like a sister, was also there and is the last surviving member of that time.
Peggy was an Executive Secretary for State Farm Insurance in Walden, NY for eighteen years, retiring in 1985.
In keeping with her wishes, a memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27th at Washingtonville Presbyterian Church, 30 Goshen Ave., Washingtonville, NY.
