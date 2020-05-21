Dr. Mary Altura
1948 - 2020
Dr. Mary Altura
May 3, 1948 - May 18, 2020
Goshen, NY
Dr. Mary Altura, 72 of Goshen, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY.
Mary was born May 3, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Hannafin) Horan. After graduating from Marymount Manhattan College, she obtained her Master's in Microbiology from Michigan State and her medical degree from SUNY Downstate. Mary went on to become a pediatrician working in the New York City area. She loved treating her patients and especially enjoyed working with new mothers and their babies. Mary was happy to be a wife, mother, and grandmother herself. She was devoted to the many friends she made throughout her life and the family she raised in the Goshen area. She was always ready to lend a hand in her children's schools and extracurricular activities, including leading her daughter's Girl Scout Troop.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Barry Altura; her mother, Mary Horan; her son, Joseph Altura; her daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Melissa Altura and Dr. Erik Petersen; and her grandchildren, Soren and Kieran Altura-Petersen. She was predeceased by her father, Joseph Horan and her daughter, Michelle Altura.
A Private Service will be held with the family on Friday, May 22 at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church Street Goshen, NY. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cure Breast Cancer Foundation www.curebreastcancerfoundation.org or www.giving.mskcc.org
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
