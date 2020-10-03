Mary Angeline "Angie" Elliott
September 30, 2020
Goshen, NY
Mary Angeline "Angie" Elliott of Goshen, formerly of Woodridge, NY, passed away on September 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Angie had many accomplishments during her 85 years. She was a caring daughter, loving wife, a selfless mother, and a smart businesswoman. She was adored by her parents who took joy in all she did. She spent much of her early life being a supportive wife to Richard and the most incredible mother to her five children. She encouraged them all to seek out experiences and try new things, making sure that they understood that life was full of fun and excitement, they just needed to be open to it and to give it a try.
Angie's home was always open to those who wanted to stop by. Visitors were normally met with a cup of coffee and a taste of whatever new recipe she was trying out. Her door opened quite often as she was someone who everyone enjoyed visiting with. No matter what, you were always met with a genuine smile, a listening ear, and an understanding, yet truthful exchange. You always left Angie smiling and, if you were one of the lucky ones, a giggle to follow.
Besides the kitchen, Angie tried her hand and succeeded at ice skating, horseback riding, painting, golf, sewing and, in her spare time, was an avid reader. She prided her family in the ability to talk about many topics and subjects with a clear and often clever understanding and point of view.
Angie owned Angie's Attic in Middletown, NY and she was co-owner of Elliott's Office Furniture located next door with her husband Richard. Later, after his passing, she continued running the business, demonstrating the strength, resolve, and fortitude she was known for. Without a doubt, the accomplishment that meant the most to Angie was her loving family, including her children, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren, which was apparent by the love and devotion she showered on each and every one.
She was the daughter of the late Edward Wright and Harriet Gerow of Liberty, the wife of the late Richard Elliott of Woodridge, and the proud Grandmother of the late Casey and Hunter Elliott. We take comfort in knowing she will finally receive the hugs that she has missed and yearned for since their own journeys began.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children: Cathy Kruly (Jay), Billy Elliott (Louise), Bobby Elliott (Michelle), Dawn Elliott-Pistone (Perry) and Susie Elliott; her grandchildren: Matthew, Jason, Amanda, Samantha, Richie, Lauren, Christopher and Austin; her great-grandchildren: Liam and Charlotte; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Donations in Angie's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
No services will take place at this time as the family wishes to celebrate Angie in a way fitting of her nature. Together, we will all celebrate A Day in The Life of Angie Elliott through love, laughter, remembrances, and food. In the Spring we will announce details on social media for those who wish to attend.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne. For additional information, please contact the funeral home at 845-434-7363 or visit the website at www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com