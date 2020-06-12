Mary Ann Davis
September 27, 1946 - June 10, 2020
Goshen, NY
Mary Ann Davis of Goshen, NY, passed away on June 10, 2020. She was 73 years old.
She was born in Warwick on September 27, 1946 to Thomas and Mary Folino. She grew up in Warwick and graduated from Warwick High School. She graduated from nursing school in 1967. She went to work as a registered nurse at Arden Hill Hospital in Goshen and retired in 2003.
She married Charles Davis in 1969. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Mary Ann was a dedicated mother and nurse. She always put other people's needs before her own. She enjoyed yearly trips to Aruba with family. She also was close to the many friends she made while working at Arden Hill.
Mary Ann loved her family more than anything else in the world, especially her beloved granddaughters. She enjoyed Aruba vacations with them, the many sleepovers and holidays, caring for their American Girl dolls, sharing her jewelry and always offering important life guidance.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Chuck; son Marc and his wife Kelly, son Matthew and his wife Diane; as well as three grandchildren: Abigail, Alexandra and Addison. She also is survived by her brother, Ross Folino, and sister, Lucille Folino, and several nieces and nephews.
Visiting will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 14 (Please Adhere to all NYS DOH Social Distancing Guidelines) at the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, June 15th a St. Mary's Church in Washingtonville. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery also in Washingtonville.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in her name should be made to: National Kidney Foundation, 30 E 33rd St #8, New York, NY 10016 www.kidney.org/donation
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.