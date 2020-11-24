Mary Ann Montes
June 28, 1951 - November 22, 2020
Town of Greenville, NY
Mary Ann Montes, age 69 of the Town of Greenville, NY, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 28, 1951 in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, the daughter of Ross and Carol Obey Joslin.
Mary Ann worked as a beautician. Later in life she worked for Wal-Mart in Westfall Township, Pennsylvania, She was a communicant of St. Mary's R.C. Church, Port Jervis.
Mary Ann married Jesus Montes, who pre-deceased her in 2008.
She is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca Montes and her companion, Craig Rose of Walden, Dyana Montes of Greenville; her sister, Peggy Armstrong and her husband Rick of Manitowoc, Wisconsin; her brother, Kenneth Joslin and his wife Audrey of Boyceville, Wisconsin; her beloved grandchildren, Alexis and her husband Aaron, Danielle, Lucas, Keelan, Hayley, John Jesse, Willow; and her great grandson, Kaius; several nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann was pre-deceased by her brother, Brian Joslin and her nephew, Aaron Joslin.
Services will take place at later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com