Mary Ann Nola
August 5, 1938 - December 2, 2019
Wurtsboro, NY
Mary Ann Nola, devoted mother and grandmother, died following a short illness on Monday, December 2, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 81.
The daughter of the late John and Josephine Abbruzzese, she was born on August 5, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY. In 1959, she married Thomas Nola in Brooklyn, NY and they moved to the Wurtsboro area to raise their family. She was a dedicated longtime member of St. Joseph's Church in Wurtsboro.
Mary was a loving and compassionate Grandmother and caregiver whose home and family were her heart. She was an avid card player and was famous for her Italian traditions and meatballs. She made "Mary's meatballs" for all family occasions and was as generous with her cooking skills and recipes.
Mary is survived by her two daughters, Joanne Schmitt and her husband, Bill and Ann Marie Kurthy and her husband, Kevin; daughter-in-law Debbie Nola, sister, Patricia Russo and her husband, Anthony, and brother-in-law, Dennis Peterson. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Joseph and his wife, Kaitlyn, Michael, Daniel, Allison, Thomas, Dana and Julia as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband Thomas, she was predeceased by her loving son Bob Nola in 2007 and her sister, Carol Peterson.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church in Wurtsboro. Cremation will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019