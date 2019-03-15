|
|
Mary Ann Smat
April 2, 1932 - March10, 2019
Newburgh, NY
NEWBURGH - Mary Ann Smat, 86, the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Edwards, passed away on March 10, 2019 in Newburgh. She was born at home in Manhattan and moved to Newburgh in the early 60s. She was the wife of the late Henry Smat.
Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Diana James and grandson, Colin James, both of Newburgh; sister, Catherine Brown and her husband, Allen of VA; sister-in-law, Marianna Edwards of Sparrowbush; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Michael Smat; three brothers: Charles, Joseph, and Thomas Edwards; and her long time companion, Clayton Rhodes.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Sapphire Nursing at Meadow Hill for the care and love given to mom.
Donations may be made in memory of Mary Ann to Greyhound Rescue and Rehab Medical Fund, PO Box 572, Cross River, NY 10518. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc. Memorial services will be held at a later date in June. Please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019