Mary Anna "Molly" Greenan-Fassetta,
20 November 1939 - 21 February 2019
Hurleyville, NY
Mary Anna "Molly" Greenan-Fassetta, 79, beloved wife, mother, grandmother passed away peacefully at her home on 21 February 2019, surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of the late Patrick Greenan, she was born in Springburn, Scotland on 20 November 1939. In addition to her husband, Olinto, she is the beloved mother of three children: Marco Luigi, Mario and Patricia Grazia Fassetta-Ganz, and their wonderful spouses: Evelyn Fassetta, Thomas Ganz, She is further survived by her beloved grandchildren: Dahlia, Ariana, Kaitlyn, Alexandria, and as well as her beloved little rescue dog "Wee Bobbie" who was her faithful companion to her journey's end.
Molly was from Glasgow, Scotland and immigrated in 1963 to New York City to start her life working in Forest Hills, New York. Molly loved dancing, and met her future husband Olinto at the Lorelei in German Town, New York City. They married and settled down in College Point, New York. Later, Molly and family relocated to Hurleyville, Upstate New York and started the gang at Molly's Mountain. Molly loved being surrounded by family especially around the holidays and made her grandchildren her main priority. She was especially known as being "The Hostess with Heart "at Liberty's Wendy's restaurant.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, 24 February from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, New York 12788.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stonybrook Court, Newburgh New York 12550 Tel: 845 561 6111.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019