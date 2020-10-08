Sister Mary Anne Duva, PBVM
November 11, 1930 - October 7, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Sr. Mary Anne Duva (Sr. Mary Claver) of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary passed away at Sapphire Nursing Home in Newburgh, NY on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 89.
Sr. Mary Anne was born on November 11, 1930 in the Bronx, NY and entered the Sisters of the Presentation on September 8, 1949. She professed final vows on April 17, 1955. She graduated from St. Barnabas High School, Bronx, and earned a BS from Fordham University and an MA from Catholic University in Washington, DC.
During her 53 years of ministry, Sr. Mary Anne taught in various New York locations: Mt. St. Joseph Academy and Presentation Junior College, New Windsor; Sts. John and Mary School, Chappaqua; and John S. Burke Catholic HS, Goshen. Sister worked in the Paterson NJ Diocese at: St. Andrew School, Clifton; Diocesan Secretariat of Ministry; and St. Joseph Parish, Mendham. Sister was a talented musician and artist.
In addition to her family of the Sisters of the Presentation, Sr. Mary Anne is survived by her sister, Jeanne Poli and her nieces and nephews.
Sr. Mary Anne was predeceased by her parents, Nicholas and Rose (Vasta) Duva, and her brothers, James and Robert Duva.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10 at 11:00 am at St. Marianne Cope Catholic Church in Cornwall, NY. Burial will be at Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Sr. Mary Anne's name to: Sisters of the Presentation, 84 Presentation Way, New Windsor, NY 12553.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com
or call 845-561-8300.