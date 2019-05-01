Times Herald-Record Obituaries
|
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
February 15, 1959 - April 22, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Mary Anne Glenn of Port Jervis, NY died Monday, April 22, 2019 at home. She was 60.
She was born February 15, 1959 in Bronx, NY, the daughter of the late James Patrick Glenn and the late Christine Stratos Glenn.
Surviving are son: Jason Glenn at home; siblings: Tina GlennPort Jervis, NY; James Glenn and his wife, Teres of New Milford, NJ, Theresa Glenn of Naples, FL, Thomas Glenn and his wife, Dori of North Haledon, NJ; also many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4th at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main Street, Port Jervis, NY 12771. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4th at the funeral home with Rev. Matthew Newcomb officiating. Cremation was held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 3, 2019
