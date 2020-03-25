|
Mary C. Corcoran
April 28, 1935 - March 21, 2020
Lecanto, FL
Mary C Corcoran, age 84, entered into eternal rest on March 21, 2020 after an extended battle with several debilitating illnesses. Her final three years were spent in a skilled nursing facility, Life Care of Citrus County, where Mary flourished under the excellent care of many caring individuals. Her favorite pastime in the facility were bingo, jaunts into the community, culinary exploration with her daughter, playing the piano for other residents, and occasionally sending back an institutional meal that didn't satisfy her high standards.
Prior to the need for skilled nursing care, Mary flourished in a very self-sufficient and satisfying existence in her planned community located in Floral City, FL. She was very active in the community, organizing card and game nights, ladies luncheons and trips to nearby theatrical productions.
Her life began in in the Bronx, first daughter of James and Ester Crowley. A bright, independent child, she skipped a grade in elementary school and graduated a year early from high school. She had a diverse path of unique jobs including punch card data entry for the first computers in Manhattan, to a bus driver, medical transport, and eventually a long career with Sullivan County Social Services. Mary was a strong mother and fierce protector of her three children, and a loved "Aunt Mimi" to her nieces and nephews. She also took great pride in her grandchildren, Brian, Jesse, John, and Colleen. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Corcoran.
She is survived by her younger sister, Esther of the Bronx; a daughter, Maureen Corcoran of Floral City, FL and two sons, Jim Corcoran, of Glen Spey, NY and Barry Corcoran of West Nyack, NY.
In her final days she was surrounded by her family and provided excellent hospice care by Vitas Hospice Center, 3350 W Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461. Donations may be made to that facility in Mary's name.
There will not be any immediate services. The Family is planning for a private gathering sometime in the future.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020