Mary C. DeAgostine
November 22, 1916 - March 12, 2020
Middletown, NY
Mary C. DeAgostine, 103 years old, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The daughter of the late Salvatore and Concetta (Scudere) Loguidice, she was born in Altoona, PA.
Mary is survived by her children Dolores Wulffert of Middletown, NY and Dennis DeAgostine and his wife Debbie of Kayesville, UT; grandchildren Mark Wulffert, John Wulffert and his wife Allyson, Keith DeAgostine and his wife Oscarina, and Wendy DeAgostine; great-grandchildren Chloe, Carly and Paul Wulffert, and Andre, Isabella and Cole DeAgostine; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Alfred T. DeAgostine; brothers Alfred, Herman and Gus Loguidice; and sisters Delia, Antoinette and Stella.
Services will be private, with entombment in Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh. The family would like to thank Middletown Park Manor for the love and care they gave to Mary.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at . To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020