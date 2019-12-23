Times Herald-Record Obituaries
Services
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church
Rt. 17K
Bullville, NY
Mary C. Olsen


1947 - 2019
Mary C. Olsen Obituary
Mary C. Olsen
February 28, 1947 - December 21, 2019
Middletown, NY
Mary C. Olsen of Middletown, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on December 21, 2019. She was 72.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY to Patrick and Margaret (McKenna) McCarthy. Mary worked as a secretary for the Town of Wallkill Police Department for the past seventeen years. Prior to which she was secretary for Vincent Kosuga for twenty years. She was an active member of St. Paul's R.C. Church, where she served as a Eucharistic minister. May was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and colleague. She would do anything for anyone, always willing to lend a hand in any way she could.
May is survived by her children, Catherine and George, both of Middletown; her brothers, Patrick and his wife, Nan of Mt. Sinai, NY and John (Jerry) McCarthy of Lincroft, NJ; her sisters-in-law, Barbara Pokorny of Bridgewater, NJ, her brother-in-law, Frank Olsen and his wife, Tricia of Old Bridge, NJ; her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends. She was predeceased by her husband, George.
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Dinsmore and staff, especially Karen, as well as Hospice of Orange Sullivan Counties (her nurses Kristine and Dennis). We thank you for all your care and compassion through this difficult time.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, Rt. 17K, Bullville, NY. Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
