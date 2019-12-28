Home

William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
(845) 744-6008
Mary Catania


1928 - 2019
Mary Catania Obituary
Mary Catania
August 7, 1928 - December 27, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Mary Catania, a homemaker and longtime resident of the area, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home with her loving family by her side on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was 91 yrs old.
The daughter of the late Cologero Messina and Concetta Martines Messina, she was born on August 7, 1928. Mary was a parishioner of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Centereach, Long Island and Church of the Infant Saviour. She also was a teacher of CCD, a Girl Scout Leader, and bookkeeper at the Centereach Plumbing Supply Company.
Survivors include her loving husband of 68 years, Frank, at home; daughter, Stephanie Avidano and her husband, Gene of Bloomingburg, NY; son, Jim Catania of Chester, NH; three grandchildren: Matthew George and his significant other, Alpha Hamann of NJ, Jamie Cosh of Burlingham, NY, and Victoria Avidano of Bloomingburg; five great-grandchildren: Cody, Liam, Greyson, Hudson, and Grant. Mary is predeceased by her infant sister, Gemma Messina and daughter-in-law, Trish Catania.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday December 30, 2019 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home, 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. Paul's R.C. Church, 2800 Rte. 17K in Bullville. Burial will take place in Orange County Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home; to leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
