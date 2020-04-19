|
|
Mary Cecilia Bedford
May 28, 1930 - April 16, 2020
Middletown, NY
Mary Cecilia Bedford was born in New York City on May 28th, 1930 to Daniel and May Hannon O'Keefe. Mary's mother died when she was only two years old, she was raised by her father and paternal grandmother.
Mary was especially close to her beloved cousins: Joan, Norma, and Roberta and her best friend since third grade, Cecilia Mahon Heaney; who were the sisters she never had.
She was very proud of her Irish heritage and realized her lifetime dream of visiting Ireland in July 2000 and seeing County Cork the birthplace of her mother.
Mary met Robert Bedford in the late 1940s and married him on November 24, 1951. They were married forty seven years until Robert's death in 1998. Together they raised three children: Robert Jr., Joan and Daniel. Mary worked as a school aide for the School for the Deaf in Manhattan for several years. Initially they lived in Manhattan; moving to Middletown, NY in 1973. Mary had to learn to adopt to country living and her big challenge was learning to drive.
Mary died peacefully at The Valley View Nursing Home in Goshen, NY On April 16, 2020.
Mary is survived by her son, Robert and his wife, Holly; her daughter, Joan and her husband, Steven; grandchildren: Gerald (Elizabeth), Neal, Michael (Ericka), Heather, Sabrina (Ron), and Daniel (Victoria); great-grandchildren: Savannah, Amidie, Alanah, Wyatt, Marli, Kelli, Hannah and Goddaughter, Jane Heaney. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Robert and son, Daniel. She was also predeceased by her cousins: Norma and Joan and best friend Cecilia.
Mary's family extends our thanks and gratitude to the nurses, aides and doctors on the Grand Unit of the Valley View Nursing Home. The care, compassion and kindness they showed Mom especially in her final days was greatly appreciated.
Due to the current health crisis and for the safety of Mary's family and friends, services will be private, and burial will be in the family plot in Circleville Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to Pets Alive, 269 Derby Road, Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements have been made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc., www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020