Sister Mary Cepha Euell
July 29, 1924 - February 23, 2020
Monroe, NY
Sister Mary Cepha Euell passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Marycrest Convent in Blooming Grove, NY. She was 95 years old.
Daughter of the late Thomas E. and Isabella S. Lyden Euell, she was born July 29, 1924 in Bronx, NY.
She was a Religious Missionary for the Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate in Blooming Grove, NY.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 27th at Marycrest Chapel, 164 Quaker Hill Rd., Blooming Grove, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 28th at Marycrest Chapel with Rev. David Rider officiating. Interment fill follow at Our Lady of Assumption Cemetery in Blooming Grove, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate, PO Box 658, Monroe, NY, 10950.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020