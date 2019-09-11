Home

Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers Inc.
139 Stage Road
Monroe, NY 10950
845-783-1811
Mary Delia Boss Obituary
Mary Delia Boss
September 7, 2019
Greenwood Lake, NY
Mary Delia Boss, of Greenwood Lake, NY died on September 7, 2019, at St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick, NY. She was 44 years of age.
Mary was the loving daughter of William and Barbara Boss.
Mary's family would like to share this sentiment about their daughter:
"Our Mary is no longer walking and talking with us, and the unexpected nature of her loss hurts us all more than one can express. A consolation may be that although our brilliant, wonderful, witty, pure light is gone – an extraordinarily brighter one burns in heaven. She epitomized strength in love and unfiltered kindness and will be sorely missed by her family and legions of friends whose lives she touched on her journey down the yellow brick road."
In addition to her parents, Mary is survived by her sister, Bridget Berdecia and her husband, Hector of Lithia, FL; her brother, Patrick Liam Boss and his wife, Kristen of Guilderland, NY; her brother, Brendan James Boss and his wife, Laura of Somerset, NJ; her nephews and nieces: Braedan, Owen, Grace and Ella; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and her special canine companion, Murphy Brown.
Visitation will take place during the hours of 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m.on Friday September 13 at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc. located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a,m. on Saturday, September 14 at Holy Rosary Church, 41 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.
Memorial contributions in Mary's name to The Cottage Thrift Shop in Monroe, where Mary volunteered, or to Project Children in Greenwood Lake, NY, would be appreciated by her family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.; to offer an online memorial please visit. www.flynnfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
