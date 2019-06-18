|
|
Mary Derych
September 10, 1915 - May 31, 2019
Middletown, NY
Mary Derych, age 103, of Middletown, entered into rest on Friday, May 31, 2019.
She was born September 10, 1915 in Chystopady, Ukraine, the daughter of the late Michael and the late Anna (Dynia) Salij.
Mary came to the U.S. in 1937 for a short visit, but circumstances of war prevented her from returning to her home. She and her husband made their home in New York City, later moving to Brooklyn, and were grateful for the opportunities the U.S. gave them. They owned and ran a popular bar and grill in Brooklyn for many years, and had a summer home in Middletown NY, where they eventually retired. There, they welcomed many friends to fish, swim, enjoy the fruits of their enormous garden, spend time together, and enjoy the beautiful country scenery. Mary was an intrepid traveler even up to the week before her death, making trips to Ukraine, California, Las Vegas, North Carolina, Washington DC and Florida to see her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary was pre-deceased by her husband, John Derych; daughter Sophie Skotzko, and sons-in-law, John Huryn and Joseph Bellotto. She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Huryn and Sally Bellotto and son-in-law, Michael Skotzko; grandchildren: Donna Huryn (Jay Kostman), John Huryn (Debra), David Huryn (Natalia), Christine Skotzko (Carlos Alvarez), Michael Skotzko (Cindra), Daniel Skotzko (Kim) and Lori Downs (Matthew), and twelve loving great-grandchildren.
Mary was smart, funny and fearless and had a way with chain saws. Her babka and pierogies are impossible to replicate. She was an original parishioner of St. Andrew's Ukrainian Catholic Church, and attended Mass each week. She touched everyone she met.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June, 22 at St. Andrew's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 141 Sarah Wells Trail, Campbell Hall, NY. Burial will follow in St Andrew's Ukrainian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Andrews Ukrainian Catholic Church, 141 Sarah Wells Trail, Campbell Hall, NY 10916.
Arrangements made under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 18 to June 19, 2019