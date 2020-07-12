1/1
Mary Disalvo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Disalvo
November 11, 1926 - July 7, 2020
Lakeland, FL
Mary Disalvo, 93 of Lakeland, passed away July 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Onofrio Disalvo.
Born November 11, 1926, in Bagheria, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Josephine Ducato.
She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in St. Petersburg, FL and was retired as a seamstress from West Point Military Academy Tailor Shop, in West Point, New York.
She is survived by her sons: Frank (Diane) Disalvo, Michael Disalvo, and Thomas Disalvo; seven grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held in Boca Raton, FL and Highland Falls, NY at a later date.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.HeathFuneralChapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved