Mary Disalvo
November 11, 1926 - July 7, 2020
Lakeland, FL
Mary Disalvo, 93 of Lakeland, passed away July 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Onofrio Disalvo.
Born November 11, 1926, in Bagheria, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Josephine Ducato.
She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in St. Petersburg, FL and was retired as a seamstress from West Point Military Academy Tailor Shop, in West Point, New York.
She is survived by her sons: Frank (Diane) Disalvo, Michael Disalvo, and Thomas Disalvo; seven grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held in Boca Raton, FL and Highland Falls, NY at a later date.
