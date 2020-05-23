Mary E. Bruno
February 18, 1940 - May 15, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mary E. Bruno of Port Jervis, NY died Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home. She was 80.
She was born February 18, 1940 in Manhattan, NY the daughter of the late John Thompson and the late Ethel Harvey Thompson.
Mary worked as a retail clerk for Jamesway in Montague, NJ.
She was married for 37 years to her loving husband, Joseph Bruno, Jr. prior to his passing on December 25, 1992.
A family statement read: "Mom was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who was always there to help everyone. Throughout the struggles she went through in life, she was the strongest person we ever knew. We will always hold her dear in our hearts and she was truly our Sunshine."
Surviving are her two daughters: Jacqueline Bruno of Glen Spey, NY and Maryanne Hegmann of Milford, PA; her three sons: Joseph Bruno and his wife, Katherine of Glen Spey, NY, Michael Bruno and his wife, Francine of Greenville Township, NY andRobert Bruno of New Windsor, NY; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; also several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Bernadette Palumbo Bruno and her sister, Jacqueline Turner.
There will be no visitation and funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191 For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 23 to May 29, 2020.