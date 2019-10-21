Home

DOUGHERTY—Mary E. , of Clintondale, NY died on Sunday, October 20, 2019. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Thursday, October 24th from 10:00 am to Noon, at White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral & Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY. MEMORIAL SERVICE: To follow at Noon at the Funeral Home. INURNMENT: Cedar Hill Cemetery Mausoleum, Newburgh. ARRANGEMENTS: White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
