Mary E. Dougherty
October 13, 1945 - October 20, 2019
Clintondale, NY
Mary E. Dougherty, of Clintondale, NY, entered into rest on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was 74.
Daughter of the late James and Mary E. (Hurd) Parr, she was born in Newburgh on October 13, 1945.
Mary was a retired payroll clerk for the Highland Central School District.
Survivors include her husband, George D. Dougherty at home; a son, George D. Dougherty, Jr. and his wife, Marianne of Clintondale; two brothers, Thomas Parr of Pine Bush, and Gary Parr of Walden; two sisters, Katherine Parr of Plattekill and Joanne Reinitz of Pine Bush; four grandchildren, Patrick, Francesca, Marissa and Caitlin; and several nieces and nephews.
Private cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
Memorial Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY with a Memorial Service to follow at noon with The Rev. Jeffrey L. Hooker officiating. Inurnment will take place at Cedar Hill Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name can be made to the .
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019