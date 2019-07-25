|
Mary E. King
April 24, 1929 - July 24, 2019
Cornwall, NY
Mary E. (Settanni) King, of Cornwall, NY entered peacefully into eternal rest on July 24, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. She was 90 years old.
The daughter of the late Albert Settanni and Elizabeth (Beirne) Settanni, Mary was born April 24, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Theodore F. King in 2015. She was an active member of St. Thomas of Canterbury Church in Cornwall, NY where she and Ted were blessed to support life by coordinating the St. Thomas Respect Life Committee for many years.
A family statement reads: "Dad and mom had a love and marriage that was so beautiful to behold every day. She was his Queen and he was her King. She loved all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren unconditionally as each one was a special gift from God. Mary often reminisced to her children about summer days spent at Jones Beach with her best friend Janet. She enjoyed gardening, painting and sketching, bible study and fellowship with her Christian brothers and sisters. Mary was blessed with the gift of prayer which she shared openly with all.
Mary is survived by her children: Charles and Kyoko King, Chris and Donna King, Paul King, Louise and David Carnright, Elizabeth and George Ewanich, Ted and Darlene King, Damian and Jean King, her son-in-law, Steve Scalzo, Frances Parisi and her fiancé, John Favella, Eileen and Phil Kamrass, and 50+ grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her daughters: Margaret Mary King Scalzo and Mary Antoinette King; and all of her six siblings.
We would like to thank all that gave us so much help with mom in her later years especially the Conley and Preiss families, caregivers Lyndsay Forstner, Eileen Wager and Roseann DiSpigna, along with all the women of the St. Thomas Mothers' Prayer Group, and nurses and aides from Hospice of Orange County.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 28th, at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29th at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY: Father John Vondras will officiate. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Thomas Cemetery, Cornwall, NY.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Sisters of Life, 38 Montebello Rd., Suffern, NY 10901 or to Hospice of Orange County.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 25 to July 26, 2019