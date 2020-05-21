Mary E. King
December 10, 1927 - May 18, 2020
Forestburgh, NY
Mary Elizabeth King, 92 of Forestburgh, New York, passed peacefully in her sleep on May 18th, 2020. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband of 44 years, Eugene, and is survived by her four children, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren who all loved her immensely and will miss her forever.
Mary was born and raised in Forestburgh, the daughter of Elizabeth and David Woods, and had two siblings, Margaret "Peggy" and David, who also predeceased her. Mary's heart was devoted to our Lord and her family, and her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She always said how lucky she was to have both children and grandchildren and then to live to see, know, and immensely enjoy her great- grandchildren. They made her laugh and brought her great joy and happiness. Her family and friends felt blessed to have had her in their lives and treasured their time with her. Mary loved "the country" as she called her home in Forestburgh and she always considered herself a "country girl". Mary was loved by everyone, she fought with no one, she complained about nothing. To know Mary was to love Mary, and the world has lost a shining star and a truly kind individual. Things never mattered to this great lady, people did. There is no doubt that there is a special place in heaven for this gentle, kind, amazing woman. Mary King was a saint, that is the word used most to describe her.
Due to our current health crisis, a private ceremony is planned for Mary's immediate family at the St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery in Forestburgh, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, near her parents, and other family members who have gone before her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.stjude.org/donate
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 21 to May 22, 2020.