Mary E. Pearce
January 25, 1943 - June 25, 2020
Middletown, NY
Mary E. Pearce, 77, of Middletown, a former bookkeeper at the Middletown Psychiatric Center Credit Union and longtime resident of the area passed away on June 25, 2020 at her home. She was surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of the late Colby and Alice Altschul Harriman, she was born on January 25, 1943 in New York, NY. Mary moved to the City of Middletown in 1971 with her husband Charles and daughters Donna Marie and Nancy Ann. While in Middletown, Mary gave birth to daughter Susan Mary in 1973.
Through the years, she enjoyed sewing, crafting, ceramics, bowling and scrabble. It was not an uncommon occurrence for Mary to gift her friends and family with quilts, pictures, and other forms of crafts that she spent her time creating, and put her heart into. Mary loved her morning coffee and glass of wine at night. Above all, Mary's greatest love was her family, constantly encouraging everyone around her to be the best version of themselves.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Pearce at home; her daughters: Donna Dibble (Perdue), Nancy Pearce Gonzalez and fiance, Victor, and Susan Pearce Reilly and companion, Robert, all of whom reside in Middletown; her grandchildren: John Dibble Jr. and wife, Heather of Wantage, NJ, Amanda Bak and husband, John of Williamsport, PA, Colby Gonzalez, Emily Gonzalez, Brody Reilly, Logan Gonzalez and Mary Gonzalez, all of Middletown, and great-grandson, Nicholas Dibble of Wantagh, NJ and soon to be great-granddaughter, Emma Bak of Williamsport, PA. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Harriman and wife, Meg of Brooklyn, NY and sister, Ann Harriman and partner, Carol of Branford, CT, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, John Harriman.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Details will be announced closer to the service.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.