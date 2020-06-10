Mary E. Ponessa
Mary E. Ponessa
July 4, 1937 - June 9, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Mary E. Ponessa of New Windsor entered into rest Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital. She was 82 years old.
The daughter of the late Louis and Elizabeth (McGrath) Ponessa, Mary was born July 4, 1937 in Newburgh.
Mary is survived by her sisters: Ann Gilmore of Newburgh, Lois Carfora of the Town of Newburgh, Sandy Rivera of Newburgh, Betty Ann Magliato of New Windsor, Maude Colon of the Bronx, Gertrude Rosario of New York City; brothers: Frank Ponessa of the Town of Newburgh and George Ponessa of Ocala, Florida; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her sisters, Rose Roe and Joan Sadlo and her companion, Barbara Marshall.
Visitation will be private. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 845-562-6550 visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com



Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service
188 North Plank Rd
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 562-6550
