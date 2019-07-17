Home

Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc.
100 Franklin Ave.
Pearl River, NY 10965
845-735-2161
Mary E. Quinn

Mary E. Quinn Obituary
Mary E. Quinn
February 20, 1945 - July 16, 2019
Pearl River, NY
Mary E. Quinn formerly of Pearl River, NY passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Glen Arden Adult Community in Goshen, NY. She was 74.
Mary was born February 20, 1945 in Bronx, NY to James and Norah Hyde and grew up in the Highbridge Section of the Bronx.
Locally, she was a teacher aide for the Pearl River School District.
She is the loving mother, of Brian and wife Kerry of Monroe, NY and Erin and husband Bill Stamp of Chester, NY; doting grandmother of TJ and Brenna Quinn and Logan and Devin Stamp; beloved sister of Ann Molynieux and brother, James Hyde. She is predeceased by her husband Joseph Quinn (1994) and brothers John and Michael Hyde.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 am Monday at St. Margaret R. C. Church, Pearl River, NY. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery, Nanuet, NY. Visiting is Sunday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm at Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc., 100 Franklin Ave., Pearl River, NY 10965.
In lieu of flowers friends may send memorial contributions to Ronald McDonald House or Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 17 to July 18, 2019
