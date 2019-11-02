|
Mary E. Robinson
August 15, 1942 - October 7, 2019
Formerly of Newburgh , NY
Mary E. Robinson, formerly a longtime Newburgh resident, entered into rest on Monday, October 7, 2019, at her residence in Venice, FL. She was 77.
Mary, known by friends and family as "Pinky" was the daughter of the late William J. and Helen (Vogola) Robinson. She was born on August 15, 1942 in Newburgh, NY.
An avid year around bowler in many leagues, Pinky also enjoyed softball in summer. She worked for Nabisco Paper Box in Beacon as an office manager and then for Federal Paper Board. After retiring, she worked for Woodbury Cleaners in Highland Mills, NY. Pinky moved to Venice, FL after her parents passed in 2002 and 2003 where she enjoyed pet sitting for many years.
Survivors include her sister, Helen Kikatos and her children: Helen Van Wormer, Stephanie Smallman, Zoe Wheeler and Michael-James Kikatos; great nephew, Evan Smallman; great nieces, Alexandra Smallman and Brooke Wheeler; great grand niece, Olivia Einbinder; a brother, William J. Robinson and his daughter, Carleen, both of FL. Pinky was also survived by friends, Elaine Luongo of Venice FL and Rose Malloy of Newburgh, whom she has known since attending Newburgh schools and graduated from NFA, class of 1960.
Private cremation took place in Ft. Myers, FL.
Plans for a Graveside Service at Mt. St. Francis Cemetery, New Windsor will be announced at a later date in spring, 2020. Family and friends are invited.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pinky's name can be made to Tidwell Hospice, 22 Wexford Blvd., Venice FL 34396.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019