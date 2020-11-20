1/
Mary E. VanLeuven
Mary E. Van Leuven
November 5, 1927 - November 15, 2020
Peckville, PA
Mary E. Van Leuven, age 93 passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020 at home. She was born in Prague, Czechoslovakia on November 5, 1927 to Caroline and Matthew Svaral. Mary was married to William W. Van Leuven who preceded her death, in 1986.
Mary was the beloved mother of Bob, Bill, Susan, Mary, and John; proud grandmother of Chad, Patrick, Andrew, Matthew, Rachael, Jeffrey, Aaron, and Jennifer. She also had three beautiful great-grandchildren: Scarlett, Bryson, and Quentin.
Mary's passion was cooking, gardening and she loved her flowers. Most of all she loved her family, instilling strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A private graveside service was held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Peter's Cemetery, Liberty, NY. Father Ed Bader officiated.
Donations in Mary's name can be made to Allied Services Hospice, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for information call 845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
