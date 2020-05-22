Mary Eileen Hess
October 8, 1935 - May 18, 2020
Goshen, NY
Mary Eileen Hess passed away peacefully Monday, May 18, 2020 at Montefiore St. Luke's Hospital, Newburgh, NY.
Born October 8th, 1935 in Flushing Queens, NY, she was raised by her father, Daniel Joseph Gilson, an engineer who worked on the Brooklyn Bridge and other monumental structures in NYC. Her mother, Juliana Monica Shinn passed away at an early age. After the passing of her mother, Eileen became close to her father and really embraced her love for NYC and her love for family. She went to school in Manhattan before meeting her first husband, Peter Hraniotis.
Eileen and Peter sold their business in Manhattan and moved from the Bronx, NY to Walden, NY. There they had three children; Helen, Terry, and Christine. Eileen mastered her skills as a Domestic Engineer and became an active Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scout Leader, Member of the PTA in East Coldenham, and Valley Central School Districts. Eileen and Peter divorced and remained friends.
Years later, Eileen met Edward Hess and they fell in love and enjoyed each day after that. Eileen and Ed loved to travel, cook, and enjoyed each other's company. Eileen and Ed got married and bought a house off Union Street in Montgomery, NY where they built a happy life together and hosted large gatherings for family and friends. Their love for travel blossomed into the purchase of an RV, where they traveled cross country. Eileen loved animals and always had dogs. Eileen and Ed enjoyed surrounding themselves with good company. They were members of the Moose Lodge and avid boaters on Greenwood Lake, NY.
During these years, Eileen celebrated life as her family continued to grow as her children got married and had children of their own. Eileen grew larger than life when she became a Grandma. Her grandchildren could do no wrong. If you knew her, you knew that she measured her wealth by the pictures of her grandchildren on her walls. Eileen loved life and her family more.
After finishing her career with Russin Lumber, Eileen and Ed packed up their house on Union Street in Montgomery, NY, and got in their RV and headed South for warmer weather. After passing Pedro at the South of the Border they decided to settle down just outside Myrtle Beach, SC. They resided in Conway for about 20 years, where Eileen enjoyed her love for the ocean and the easy access to the hundreds of restaurants that Myrtle Beach has to offer. Eileen and Ed enjoyed the slower pace of life on Quite Ave, where Eileen worked as a secretary and county clerk serving the public for Horry County and the City of Charleston, SC. Eileen also worked for the Salvation Army during the holidays in her community.
Later on, Eileen and Ed left Conway and moved back to NY to Goshen where they stayed close to family. Here, Eileen was back at home close to NYC and close to family. Eileen loved to have Ed drive her around to five different stores for the afternoon to find the specific ingredients for the recipe they saw on yesterday's cooking show. Eileen's cooking turned into her passion.
Eileen will be remembered by her beautiful strawberry blonde hair and smile, for her love for the beach and the big city, and her family. Eileen was strong and never judged. She was respectful, always proper, always thoughtful, and always a lady. She comforted and cared for her family even when they were halfway around the country. She put everything she had into caring for her family, everything until her last breath.
Eileen leaves behind her husband, Edward Hess and daughter, Helen Finn and husband Patrick Finn, grandson Steven DuBois and wife Ana DuBois with great-grandchildren: Mary, Stella, and Leo, grandson Kevin Finn and grandson-in-law James Reddan;
son Terry Hraniotis and wife, Mary Beth Hraniotis, granddaughter Sarah Hucks and husband Luck Hucks with great-grandson, Dennis, grandson Jake Hraniotis and granddaughter Captain Alexandra Hraniotis; daughter Christine Saunders and husband, James Saunders, grandson Connor Saunders and ganddaughter Camryn Saunders; step-son, Christopher Hess; step-daughter, Debra Hess; step-daughter, Wendy Kimball.
Eileen was a Catholic so she will be raising a glass with her granddaughters, Mary Reddan and Alyson Finn once again, and the rest of her friends and family. Eileen will be reunited with her favorite fur baby, little Bailey aka Brother Bailey and Uncle Bailey, and will always be remembered.
Due to the ongoing health crisis there will be no services. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
A special thank you goes to the staff on the 4th floor at Montefiore St. Luke's Hospital, Newburgh, NY. All the Doctors, Nurses, PCA's, Transportation Drivers, and everyone that helped care for Eileen, you are amazing! If you would like to pay respects please send donations to Eileen's granddaughter's Memorial Scholarship: Alyson Finn Memorial Rugby Scholarship,
Northern Vermont University, 337 College Hill, Johnson VT, 05656.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
