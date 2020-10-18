Captain Mary Elizabeth Lewis Nester Conley USN, Retired,

October 5, 2020

Austin Texas, formerly of Beacon , NY

Captain Mary Elizabeth Lewis Nester Conley, USN, Retired, age 96, of Austin Texas, formerly of Beacon NY died on October 5, 2020 after a short illness.

Mary graduated from Mount St. Mary's High School in Newburgh NY in 1941 where she attended on a full scholarship. She graduated from Our Savior's Hospital School of Nursing in Jacksonville Illinois in 1947. Her first nursing position was at St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, N.Y. as charge nurse of Pediatrics from 1949 to 1956.

Her desire to further her education in nursing drew her to join the Navy Nurse Corp in 1956. What followed was an exciting career where she was stationed around the world to include but limited to Camp Lejune, North Carolina, to medical support of the US Coast Guard in Kodiak, Alaska. She accomplished her goal of furthering her education by obtaining a Bachelor's degree from Columbia University in New York City and a Masters of Science degree from the University of Colorado in Boulder Colorado.

Mary volunteered for duty in Viet Nam and reported to duty in DaNang, South Viet Nam in 1969. During her tour of duty she established a nursing school to train Vietnamese women in the field of nursing. She was transferred to the USS Sanctuary accomplishing another goal to further her wartime skills on a Navy ship. She completed her nursing career as Chief Nurse at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Okinawa, Japan, retiring in 1978.

She married LCDR Walter Conley, USN, Retired, in 1972. They shared 40 happy years of marriage before his death in 1972.

Mary was a parishioner of Emmaus Catholic Church in Austin, Texas. She volunteered for 25 years at Seaton Hall Hospital and for 15 years at the Ladies of Charity thrift shop. She was a member of the Sandbaggers-Lakeway Ladies Golf Association, where she boasted of two hole-in-one achievements!

Born in New Windsor, New York, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Lahey) Lewis. In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by her brother, Charles Lewis, her sister, Margaret Tiso and her sister, Sarah "Sally" Gunn.

She is survived by her step-daughter, Susie Sutton and her husband, Scott of Buckeye, Arizona, step-daughter, Cindy Campbell and her husband, Bruce of Shaker Heights, Ohio, a step-son, Michael of Los Angeles, California, one granddaughter, Elizabeth Higgins and her husband, Patrick of Chicago, Illinois and numerous nieces and nephews. Her Tiso, Lewis and Gunn nieces and nephews remember her lovingly during her Newburgh nursing years, remarking, "We were always excited when Aunt Mamie was able to come home for the holidays from her military posts. She was always fun, loving and caring." She also is survived by a devoted and fun-loving group of girlfriends from the Lakeway community.

Funeral services are scheduled for October 27 at 11 a.m. at Emmaus Catholic Church in Lakeway, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store