Mary Elizabeth Lombardi
October 19,1957 - September 11, 2020
Chester, NY
Mary Elizabeth Lombardi, endearingly known by many as MaryBeth, resided in Chester, New York until she passed away on September 11, 2020. MaryBeth greeted everyone as if they were her long-time friend regardless of how long they knew her. MaryBeth loved visiting Broadway where she would sing along to musicals from her seat, and collected a play book from each show she attended. At home, MaryBeth could be heard shouting the answers to Jeopardy before the questions were even finished. Her sense of humor allowed her to greet every day with a smile. MaryBeth generously shared her love of reading and watercolor painting with others. She was rarely still because she spent so much time sharing her kindness, humor, and spark with those in her life.
It is not ironic that MaryBeth's life was defined by roles of service to others. She was a Registered Nurse, mother, proud grandmother, and friend to countless loved ones. Her dedication and selflessness moved everyone she met. After receiving her nursing degree, Marybeth worked at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, NJ as an ICU Nurse for 30 years, and spent time as an RN at Horton Hospital/ORMC. She continued her work of helping others as a proud school Nurse at St. Stephen-St. Edward School in Warwick, NY and Tuxedo Park School in Tuxedo Park, NY. She cherished her time getting to know each of her students. Her spirit and love emanated throughout her life and in everything she did.
MaryBeth's wish was for everyone to find happiness and serenity.
She is survived by her beloved son, Brandon P. Jones and his companion, Anna Colla from Westtown, NY; her granddaughter, Everly Jane Jones from Clifton Park, NY; parents, Mary and Ralph Lombardi from Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ; her sister, Loretta Ward and her husband, Carl from Atlantic Highlands, NJ; her brothers, Gregory Lombardi and his wife Maureen from Morristown, NJ and Ralph Lombardi from Sheffield, MA; and her sister-in-law, Jane Hiza from Southfield, MA; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and dear friends.
She is predeceased by: her adored son, Kevin C. Jones and his father, Kevin F. Jones; and her goddaughter, Christine M. Lombardi.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, September 20 with a Prayer Service beginning at 3 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m., Monday September 21 at St. Columba Church in Chester, NY. Interment will follow at St. Columba Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the fund set up for MaryBeth's granddaughter, Everly Jane. You can make the donation by visiting bit.ly/everlyjane
