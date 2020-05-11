Mary Elizabeth Shinners
April 18, 1927 - May 10, 2020
Beacon, NY - Formerly of New Windsor, NY
Mary Elizabeth Shinners, a former resident of New Windsor, NY entered into eternal rest on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 at Wingate at Beacon, Beacon, NY. She was 93 years old.
The daughter of the late Bernard Conlisk and Bridget (Mullany) Conlisk, Mary was born on April 18, 1927 in Boyle, Rascomman, Ireland. She came to the United States on June 6, 1947 at the age of 20. Mary married the love of her life, James Thomas Shinners on November 28, 1948.
Mary was a retired Garment Presser for Dan Allen Cleaners in New City, NY.
The family would like to thank all of the Nurses and Aides at Wingate at Beacon for their caring and compassionate care of Mary while she resided there.
Mary is survived by her children: Linda Pirchio and her husband, John of Newburgh, NY, Susan (Shinners) Cocks of Half Moon, NY, James Shinners and his wife, Maureen of Martinsville, VA, and her daughter-in-law, Patricia Shinners. Mary had a very special bond with her 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, Mary was predeceased by her son, Kevin Shinners and son-in-law, Mike Cocks.
Due to the public health concerns of the Corona Virus (Covid-19), services for Mary are private. Interment will take place at St. Thomas Cemetery, Cornwall, NY. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Please refer back to this website, www.Quigleybros.com, for further information. On behalf of the family, thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.
Memorial Contributions in Mary's name may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com
