Mary Elizabeth Slaver
June 10, 1945 - October 17, 2019
Hampstead, MD (formerly of Liberty, NY)
Mary Elizabeth Slaver, of Hampstead, MD, formerly of Liberty, NY, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was 74.
She was the daughter of the late Robert J. Slaver and Alice E. Hotchkiss, born on June 10, 1945 in Liberty, NY.
Mary worked as a Resident Manager after studying at Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. She enjoyed spending her time outdoors, especially in her garden among the flowers she loved. She particularly loved vacationing with her family. But who she adored most were her grandchildren, and loved the role of Mimi. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children: Derek (Karin) Colmenares, Lilia (Rick) Kuric, Lara (Mitchell, Jr.) Ayres and Lindsay Hanretta; her grandchildren: Katrina, Calvin, Emily, Ethan, Brayden, Delilah, Brianna and Travis, Jr. "TJ"; her siblings: Robert, Judith, Andrew and Thomas Slaver; her canine companion Tippy; as well as her best friend Wendy!
Services were held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019