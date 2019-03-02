|
Mary F. DiVincenzo
Wallkill, NY
Mary DiVincenzo (Margarone) a 19 year resident of Wallkill NY passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY on Friday, March 1, 2019.
Mary was admitted into the ICU on February 12 and remained there until her passing. She fought hard to stay alive for her husband and family, until she peacefully went into the hands of God.
Mary was born on December 10, 1930 in the Brooklyn, NY to her beloved parents Raffaelle and Maria Margarone. At age 10, Mary was blessed with a brother, Salvatore, who she helped raise as her parents worked long hours in Manhattan. Mary lived her life from a young age as a caregiver. Her joy was taking care of her family.
Mary went back to work once her three children, Robert, MariaElisa and Carla were in school. She worked as the Secretary at St. Lucy's School in the Bronx for 30 years.
Mary was a loving wife to her first and only love, Domenico. They married on September 19, 1953 and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this past September. They met on Arthur Avenue in the Bronx at a local grocery store and it was love at first site for both of them.
Mary was a proud grandmother "Mamo" to her twin grandchildren Dominick and Julia born in 1997. She loved taking care of them so much that they moved up to Walllkill after her retirement and built a beautiful home next door to their youngest daughter Carla. Being right next door to her grandchildren was the joy of her life. She enjoyed going to all their sporting events throughout grade school and high school. She became known as the "cute lady in the wheelchair" at her granddaughter Julia's high school basketball games. She was everyone's beloved "Mamo"!
Mary loved animals. Her beloved Dutchess and Muffy are in heaven and waiting for her to give them treats. Lulu, Carla's family dog, gave her lots of joy when she would go over and visit. She supported the Humane Society as well as St. Jude and the Society of St Anthony in Italy.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, her brother, her in-laws, her brother in laws and many friends especially Dolores and Peter Mazzoni. She is survived by her loving husband, Domenico; her children, Robert DiVincenzo (Laura), Maria Elisa DiVincenzo, Carla Annabel (Tom); and her grandchildren Dominick and Julia Annabel. She is also survived by cousins, her sisters in law, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, one great-great nephew and many wonderful friends.
The family of Mary DiVincenzo would like to thank all of the wonderful staff at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital. The ER staff did incredible work to save her life and give us a few more weeks with her. To all of the staff members in ICU, we have no words that can truly express the gratitude we have and the bond we shared with each and every one of you who cared for her.
Special thanks to Dr. Garwin, Sue Martino and the incredible ICU team, you know who you are and will always hold a special place in our hearts.You made her final days comfortable and that gave us peace knowing she was in the best hands possible.
Thank you to our friend, Kathy Sheehan, who lent emotional support and medical guidance during this most difficult time.
And last but certainly not least, we are so appreciative for her home-care givers, Amber, Loretta and Trish, who provided amazing care to our Mom and Dad. You are family to us and we will never forget you.
Visitation will be held from 1-5 pm and 7-9 pm on Monday, March 4 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Tuesday, March 5 at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Gardiner, with burial following in Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, NY.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooskfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019