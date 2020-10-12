Mary F. Greene
February 23, 1944 - October 10, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Mary Devane Greene of Montgomery, New York, a longtime resident of the area, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was 76 years old.
The daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Devane, she was born February 23, 1944 in New York, New York.
Mary was employed for many years at the Montgomery Nursing Home in Montgomery. She was involved in Montgomery Elementary PTA and, in later years, an active member with the New Horizons Senior Club. She also enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family, friends and especially, her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dennis; daughter, Christine; son, Michael and his wife, Erika; grandchildren, Joseph Greene and Colin Greene; sisters-in-law, Catherine Greene, Julia Farrell and Theresa Greene; nephew, John Farrell; nieces, Margaret Farrell and Diedre (Larry) Traficante.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 4 to 7 p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St. Walden, New York. A funeral service will take place Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Montgomery, New York. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Montgomery, New York.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to your charity of choice
.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com