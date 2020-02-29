|
|
Mary F. Perna
May 2 1926 - February 28, 2020
Middletown, NY
Mary Frances Perna, a lifetime area resident, died on Friday, February 28th at Middletown Park Manor with her loving family by her side. She was 93.
The daughter of the late Martin and Katharine Carmody O'Haire, she was born on May 2, 1926 in Walden, New York. Mary met her husband, Vincent Perna, Sr. at a roller-skating rink and they recently celebrated 74 years of marriage. Mary was a loving wife and mother and an active doting Grandmother.
Proud of her Irish heritage, and also of her adopted Italian heritage, she was an outstanding cook of both cuisines. She most enjoyed having family and friends around the table, sharing a meal with good conversation and plenty of laughter.
Mary worked at Middletown Psychiatric Center starting as a Therapy Aide and after returning to college, became a Social Worker Assistant. She was honored to be recognized as Employee of the Year for her contributions. In addition to working in the mental health field, she also volunteered for the Mental Health Association running a social club in the community. Mary dedicated her life to enriching the lives of those dealing with mental illness.
Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who she and dad enjoyed spoiling. Mary was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, The Catholic Daughters of America Court Rosemary, and the Otisville Seniors.
In addition to her beloved husband Vincent, Mary is survived by her four children: Dawn Gray and her husband, Kenneth of Birmingham AL, Vincent Perna, Jr. of Middletown, Kathryn Bendlin and her husband, John of Howells NY, Mary Wilkins and her husband, Donald of Highland NY and her daughter-in-law, Sandra Perna of Kingston NY; ten grandchildren: Kenneth Jr., Bret, Erin, Lauren, Karrie Ann, Vincent III, Adam, Kaitlyn, Connor, and Crae; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was predeceased by her parents; her son, Joseph Perna; daughter-in-law, Dona Perna; and four siblings: John O'Haire, Ann Martin, Joseph O'Haire, and James O'Haire.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday March 3 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc., 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday March 4 at St. Josephs Church, 149 Cottage St., Middletown NY. Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to either the , 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38015 or to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Hudson Valley Chapter, P.O. Box 266, Lagrangeville, NY 12540, to help people in crisis.
Arrangements have been made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020