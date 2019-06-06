|
|
Mary F. Ruckdeschel
November 7, 1931 - June 4, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Mary F. Ruckdeschel of Newburgh NY, a retired seamstress, mother of two and Newburgh resident for over 85 years, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 in Beacon, NY. She was 87.
Born in Newburgh, NY on November 7th, 1931, Mary was the second child of Pietro and Mary Gruini. She is predeceased by her older brother, John Gruini.
Mary was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy and beloved member of the community.
She married her husband Donald at Sacred Heart Church in November 6th, 1950, one day before her 18th birthday. They were happily married and devoted to one another for 69 years, spending time traveling the world and participating in a bowling league together.
Mary was an incredibly multi-faceted woman whose skill and knowledge led her down the path of an accomplished seamstress, a masterful stained-glass artist and an amazing Italian cuisine chef. Faithfully alongside her husband, she helped manage courier service, a successful Delicatessen, and a popular ice cream stand. She was a long time member of the Women's VFW Newburgh chapter and dedicated much of her time to community services such as Meals on Wheels.
In addition to her loving husband Donald, Mary leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Donald Jr. and Gary Ruckdeschel; grandchildren: Jana Calabrese (Rich) and Jessica (Gregg), Michael, Alyse (Brad) Jones, Donny (Maria), as well as great-grandchildren: Jackson Marinelli and Matteo Ruckdeschel; two sisters-in-law: Beatrice Gruini, Ruthann Cosman, long time friend, Rose Moresco. Mary is also survived by two special daughters-in-law, Nancy Ruckdeschel and Jeri Rhoades and many nieces and nephews.
She is loved and will be missed more than words could ever express.
A service to celebrate Mary's Life will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13th at Goodwill Church Montgomery Lindsey-Pohlman Chapel, 2135 Rt. 208, Montgomery, NY 12549. Food to be served immediately following service.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 6 to June 9, 2019