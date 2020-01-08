|
|
Mary Frances Mills
September 11, 1936 - January 4, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Mary Frances Mills, a lifelong resident of Newburgh, NY (Middlehope) passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Sapphire Nursing Home, with family present.
Mary worked for the Mt. Saint Mary's College as Academic Dean's secretary for 30 years.
Mary was the daughter of the late Louise Bartley (Rossi), and Frank Rossi. Mary was born in Cornwall Hospital on September 11, 1936. Mary was deeply loved by her family and friends. Mary was widowed by Frank Mills Sr. her beloved husband. Proverbs 31:26-30, "She opens her mouth in wisdom and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. She looks well to the ways of her household. Her children rise up and bless her; her husband also. A woman who fears the Lord she shall be praised".
Mary is survived by her sons and their wives: Frank and Nancy Mills, Gary and Kellie Mills, David and Linda Mills. Also Mary had many grandchildren who remain grateful for the many blessings and wisdom they gained from her; also great-grandchildren. Mary has a surviving sister Nancy Gonzalez; also loving nieces.
There will be no visitation, only a private family gathering.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home 845-562-4411.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020