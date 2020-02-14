|
|
Mary G. Sweeney
July 25, 1924 - February 12, 2020
Middletown, NY
Mary G. Sweeney of Middletown, NY died Wednesday February 12, 2020.
The daughter of the late Paul E. O'Neill and Genevieve L. (Johnson) O'Neill she was born July, 25, 1924 in Middletown, NY.
A graduate of Middeltown High School, class of 1942. She attended Dayton School of Business and was employed by the Orange County Trust Company. Mary was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
On May 21, 1949 married Daniel B. Sweeney at St. Joseph's Church, Middletown. Mary was a member of St. Joseph's Church and taught Religious Education there for 32 years. She was a member and past president of the Lenten Sewing Club.
She is survived by her children Barbara Carey (Thomas), Elizabeth Dietterich (Gary), Michael Sweeney, and Kathleen Zifchock (Robert).
Mary was predeceased by her parents; beloved husband Daniel B. Sweeney; brother Thomas O'Neill; and granddaughter Michaela.
There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19th, St. Joseph's Church, Middletown NY, with burial following in the family plot.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northern N.Y. Community Foundation; Attn: Love Michaela Foundation. 131 Washington St., Watertown N.Y., 13601; or .
Arrangements have been made under the direction of Applebee-Mcphillips Funeral Home Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020