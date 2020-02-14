Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary G. Sweeney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary G. Sweeney Obituary
Mary G. Sweeney
July 25, 1924 - February 12, 2020
Middletown, NY
Mary G. Sweeney of Middletown, NY died Wednesday February 12, 2020.
The daughter of the late Paul E. O'Neill and Genevieve L. (Johnson) O'Neill she was born July, 25, 1924 in Middletown, NY.
A graduate of Middeltown High School, class of 1942. She attended Dayton School of Business and was employed by the Orange County Trust Company. Mary was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
On May 21, 1949 married Daniel B. Sweeney at St. Joseph's Church, Middletown. Mary was a member of St. Joseph's Church and taught Religious Education there for 32 years. She was a member and past president of the Lenten Sewing Club.
She is survived by her children Barbara Carey (Thomas), Elizabeth Dietterich (Gary), Michael Sweeney, and Kathleen Zifchock (Robert).
Mary was predeceased by her parents; beloved husband Daniel B. Sweeney; brother Thomas O'Neill; and granddaughter Michaela.
There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19th, St. Joseph's Church, Middletown NY, with burial following in the family plot.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northern N.Y. Community Foundation; Attn: Love Michaela Foundation. 131 Washington St., Watertown N.Y., 13601; or .
Arrangements have been made under the direction of Applebee-Mcphillips Funeral Home Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -