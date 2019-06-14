|
Mary Giordano Pedi
November 10, 1924 - June 9, 2019
Cornwall, New York
Mary Giordano Pedi, a long time Cornwall resident, entered into eternal rest on June 9th 2019 at Sapphire Nursing Home in Newburgh. She was 94 years old.
The daughter of Italian immigrants Maddelena and Giuseppe Giordano, she was born in New York City on November 10, 1924. She was the youngest of four children and the first to be born in the United States. She graduated Christopher Columbus High School in the Bronx and worked as a typist at a local business upon her graduation.
In 1943, as she walked home from work, she met a young and handsome Army corporal who was on a two-week furlough who happened to live two doors down from her. This chance encounter proved to be a momentous occasion for both of them. Four years later, on April 27, 1947, Mary Giordano and Army Corporal Frank F. Pedi were married at St. Theresa Church in the Bronx. They raised 5 children and lived a long, happy and loving life together. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was predeceased by her husband Frank who died in March 2011. She is survived by her 5 children: Connie DiCarrado and her husband Tom, Frank Pedi jr. and his wife Dolores, Joseph Pedi and his wife Vicki, John Pedi and his wife Judy, and her special angel Philip Pedi; her loving grand children Cristine DiCarrado Leva and husband James, Stefanie DiCarrado and husband Dan Bumbaco, Lisa, Joseph, Vincent, Nicole, Johnna and Diana Pedi; great-grandson Lorenzo Thomas Leva; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 14 to June 15, 2019