Mary (Henihan) Hoffman

November 13, 1950 - October 30, 2020

Buffalo, NY

Mary Patricia (Henihan) Hoffman died peacefully in her home on October 30th, 2020. She was 69 years old.

Mary was born on November 13th, 1950 in the Bronx, NY to the late Martin and Mary Henihan. Her father came to the United States from Galway, Ireland and worked as a train driver on the Bronx El Line. Her mother Mary worked as a secretary. Mary was the youngest of her siblings, Janet Patterson, Nancy Nolan, Margaret (Peggy) Moriarty, and John Henihan. She fondly recalled her childhood in the Bronx, where she had many neighborhood friends. Mary loved the New York Public Library and the Bronx Zoo. She proudly attended Aquinas High School, of which she continued to be a patron for many years. She spent summers in Warwick, NY where her father built a country home.

Mary's first job was at the military ordinariate, where she managed records with her sister. She worked in many New York hospitals and received her BS in Biology from SUNY New Paltz. She established a long career as a scientist, working for Celgene Corporation, and B. Braun Medical Inc. She also worked as a Quality Assurance Manager, ensuring compliance with FDA regulations and product approval. She assisted in obtaining FDA approval for a new type of prosthetic limb, which has improved the lives of soldiers returning home from Afghanistan and Iraq.

Mary moved to Warwick, NY and married her husband Robert (Bob) Hoffman, a construction manager and home builder. On their first date, Bob took Mary to a race track where Bob's horse won $800, after which he considered her to be "good luck." They were married and raised two children together, Brigette and Matthew Hoffman, in a home that Bob built.

Mary and Bob moved to Greenwood Lake, NY. They travelled often to Saratoga, NY to spend time with their daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. After the passing of her husband in 2012, Mary retired and moved to Buffalo, NY where her son Matthew had graduated from law school. During her final years in Upstate New York, she loved taking long walks with her dogs, Lexi and Petey, observing Buffalo's rich architecture, visiting the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, and spending time with her newborn grandsons.

Mary had a passion for technology and science outside of her work. She was fascinated by cerebral and cognitive functions. She was analytical in nature and sought answers, explanations, and reasoning in her daily life. Mary also had a strong interest in politics and was a gifted cook. She loved mystery novels and traveling across the US, including family trips to the Florida Keys and Hawaii. She loved animals and always had a pet dog. Mary was known for her quick wit, dry humor, and generous spirit. She donated to many charities that were close to her heart.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Brigette Herbst and her husband, Darren Herbst of Ballston Spa, NY; her son Matthew Hoffman and his wife, Sarah Bertozzi of Buffalo, NY; and her grandchildren Patrick, Connor, and Brendan Herbst, and Robert and Joseph Hoffman. Survivors also include Mary's brother John Henihan and his wife, Catherine Henihan of New York, NY; her sister Nancy Nolan; and many nieces and nephews.

A private ceremony will be held in the future for Mary's family to celebrate her life. Donations may be may to the Buffalo City Mission.



