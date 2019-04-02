Mary Hollenbeck

May 29, 1932 - April 1, 2019

Newburgh, NY

Mary Hollenbeck, 86 of Newburgh, passed away at home on Monday, April 1, 2019. The daughter of the late Salvatore and Catherine (Oliva) Aulogia, she was born in Newburgh on May 29, 1932. She was married to the late James Hollenbeck.

Mary graduated from Newburgh Free Academy and was a parishioner of St. Francis Church. Mary was loved by all who knew her, she will be dearly missed. She was a warm and loving person. Her smile and kindness touched the hearts of everyone she met. Mom, you will always be in our hearts and thoughts forever.

A heartfelt thanks on behalf of the family to Dr. Shikari for the love and care through the years and Lou Robert's, Mom's caregiver and friend who was her loyal confidant.

Mary is survived by her children: James S. Hollenbeck of Newburgh, Chris Hollenbeck and his wife, Diane and Mary Kay Messenger and her husband, David of Milton; brother, Salvatore Aulogia of Newburgh; grandchildren: James C. Hollenbeck and Jennifer, Lauren Hollenbeck, Emma Katherine Messenger, Grace Lillian Messenger, Connor Hollenbeck and Matthew Hollenbeck; great-grandchildren: Katie, James and Logan; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, James, she was predeceased by her siblings: Armand Accilli, Louis Aulogia and Dominick Aulogia.

Visitation will be held from 5-8pm on Friday, April 5, at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, April 6, at St. Francis Church with entombment following in Cedar Hill Mausoleum Newburgh.

To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300. Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary