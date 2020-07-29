1/
Mary "Lynn" Hull
1955 - 2020
February 2, 1955 - July 28, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mary "Lynn" Hull, age 65 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Campbell Hall Health and Rehabilitation Facility, Goshen, NY. Lynn was born on February 2, 1955 in Port Jervis, the daughter of the late Charles and Marion Beirne Remillard. In her earlier years, Lynn was a cab driver for Buckey's Taxi in Port Jervis. She also made home baked goods for The Alcoholics Anonymous Assoc.
She married Lawrence Thompson who survives at home. Lynn is also survived by her son, C J; her sister, Jamie Remillard of Peekskill, NY; her two step-sons, Thomas and Larry Thompson of Port Jervis; her two step-daughters, Margaret Flood and Jeannette Crane, both of Port Jervis and several step-grandchildren.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cremation will take place at the HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Port Jervis-Deerpark Humane Society, Route 209, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
